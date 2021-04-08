Raiders forward Harry Gulliver eager to prove he could play in the Elite League

Published: 10:00 AM April 8, 2021

Forward Harry Gulliver is hoping to prove he is good enough to cut it in the Elite League full-time one day after making his debut for Manchester Storm this week.

The 21-year-old, who signed for Raiders for the planned 2020/21 season, did ice in all 12 matches in the NIHL Spring Cup before being a late call-up to the Elite Series after Storm draft pick Declan Balmer dropped out.

The former Ogden Mustangs winger sat out of the first two matches as a healthy scratch but got to make his first appearance in their 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Panthers in midweek.

“I’d like to play for the Storm full-time and prove that I'm good enough,” Gulliver said. “I've been waiting for an opportunity and it was amazing to be involved with the team.

“It was a lot faster and a lot different from the Raiders, it was smarter hockey, and you’ve got to make your decisions really quick, so it’s really good to play in.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “It’s been very different, there is obviously a lot of Covid stuff, but everyone is following that. Other than that, it’s like playing in a tournament, like juniors.

“It is the dream. When I played in America it’s quite similar to that, train every day and being around your team-mates every day is amazing.”