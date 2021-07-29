Harrow Lodge parkrun returns after 494 days due to pandemic
Harrow Lodge parkrun returned after a 494-day break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The last event had taken place on March 14, 2020, but it was finally able to return with Covid-secure protocols in place.
More than 142 runners lined up for the run and there was 25 volunteers at various points around the course to ensure all went smoothly.
Barry Smith led the way as he finished the route in 18 minutes and 13 seconds and was followed four seconds later by John Whitehead.
Will Kirk (18:39) finished third with a personal best time, while a new runner finished in the top 10, as Kestutis Mataciunas crossed the line in eighth in 21:45.
The first female across the line was Stephanie Phillips in 23:19.
In total there were 14 personal bests and eight runners new to parkrun at Harrow Lodge, including three from Havering 90 Joggers in Mike Hill, Emma Bolton and Lee Kyson, who fielded 49 runners from their club.
George Smith ran his 250th parkrun and Ed Muir ran his 100th parkrun.