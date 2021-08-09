More volunteers help Harrow Lodge parkrun go ahead

Published: 5:00 PM August 9, 2021

Barry Smith was first to finish at Harrow Lodge parkrun on his 150th outing - Credit: Melanie Wiltshire

The efforts of 23 volunteers helped the latest Harrow Lodge parkrun go ahead at the weekend.

To ensure a Covid-safe environment, the number of volunteers needed to put on a parkrun has increased, with some giving up their race place to help out.

First home in his 150th parkrun at Harrow Lodge was Barry Smith (18.36), after a third last week, while first woman home was Morgan Campbell (22.04) in 11th, two places ahead of a personal best from Ronnie Hardy (22.08) in the junior 11-14 years group.

Morgan Campbell was first female to finish at Harrow Lodge parkrun - Credit: Melanie Wiltshire

The first junior female home was Rosie Warner in 22nd in another best of 23.49.

A number of people came back for their second outings, with Kestutis Mataciunas improving from eighth to seventh in a faster time of 20.37.

Stephanie White and James White might have been looking at 30 Minutes as a target and dead-heated at 30.00, while newcomers Lee and Mandy Daniell bettered their times to 32.25 and 45.16 respectively.

Lynda Plews, Kevin Haddon and Dave Mansfield all returned this week with personal bests, as James Blogg, Joanne Reeves, Matt Wellsman, Karen Tullet, Suzanne Easley, Rosina Salmon and Mick Laflain bettered their marks.

There were nine debutants, with Ria Collins (25.47) two seconds ahead of Jake Sunderland, as Martin Howse and Joseph Ellwood also beat the 30-minute mark.

Chris Bennet (30.07) was close behind, as Joe Marston, Enny Ogunnaike, Rebecca Elliott and Patricia Worthington completed the list of new faces.

The next Harrow Lodge parkrun will be on August 21, due to a festival in the park, but other local events will go ahead.