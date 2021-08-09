Romford held by Harpenden in FA Cup clash

Published: 1:42 PM August 9, 2021

Romford celebrate Steve Carvell's goal at Harpenden Town in the FA Cup - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Romford had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Harpenden Town in their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie on Saturday and will host a replay on Wednesday.

Carvell had an early shot saved as Boro began well and forced a couple of corners.

The home side sent a free-kick wide at the other end before a long kick from keeper Carlos Simeon was headed on by L'heureux Menga for debutant Kai Haysman, who was denied by a Harps defender.

Jesse Olukolu fired over and Menga headed over as Boro continued to pose more of a threat, while Simeon saved from Theo Costa.

But the deadlock was broken on 28 minutes when Carvell drilled a low free-kick past Alex Desmond and the hosts had an effort ruled out for offside soon after.

Olukolu had two good chances to extend the lead early in the second half, but fired wide, before Carvell and Haysman were also off-target.

Harpenden applied more pressure in the closing stages and got their reward 15 minutes from time when Mulik Rickman burst through to beat Simeon.

Carvell saw a late free-kick go wide, meaning the two sides will meet again at Mayesbrook Park in midweek.

Romford: Simeon, Kauzeni, Whorla-Spencer, Hayes, Shogbeni, Nelson, Haysman (George 75), Toussaint, Menga, Olukolu. Unused subs: Campbell, Tunkara, Bullman.