News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Romford held by Harpenden in FA Cup clash

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 1:42 PM August 9, 2021   
Romford celebrate Steve Carvell's goal at Harpenden Town in the FA Cup

Romford celebrate Steve Carvell's goal at Harpenden Town in the FA Cup - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Romford had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Harpenden Town in their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie on Saturday and will host a replay on Wednesday.

Carvell had an early shot saved as Boro began well and forced a couple of corners.

The home side sent a free-kick wide at the other end before a long kick from keeper Carlos Simeon was headed on by L'heureux Menga for debutant Kai Haysman, who was denied by a Harps defender.

Jesse Olukolu fired over and Menga headed over as Boro continued to pose more of a threat, while Simeon saved from Theo Costa.

But the deadlock was broken on 28 minutes when Carvell drilled a low free-kick past Alex Desmond and the hosts had an effort ruled out for offside soon after.

You may also want to watch:

Olukolu had two good chances to extend the lead early in the second half, but fired wide, before Carvell and Haysman were also off-target.

Harpenden applied more pressure in the closing stages and got their reward 15 minutes from time when Mulik Rickman burst through to beat Simeon.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road and rail disruptions to watch out for next week
  2. 2 Harold Hill vicar shares his motto as he retires after 19 years service
  3. 3 £5 million CCTV replacement scheme makes little progress
  1. 4 Hornchurch dad surprised with £70k prize
  2. 5 Collier Row crash hotspot set for stronger safety measures
  3. 6 Hornchurch FA Trophy win will be remembered forever says boss Stimson
  4. 7 Ex-councillor ordered to undo unauthorised green belt building works
  5. 8 Kushi restaurant chain shortlisted for national awards
  6. 9 'I'm terrified': Woman calls on council to move her to new accommodation
  7. 10 Locals flock to the street to celebrate Hornchurch's FA Trophy victory

 Carvell saw a late free-kick go wide, meaning the two sides will meet again at Mayesbrook Park in midweek.

Romford: Simeon, Kauzeni, Whorla-Spencer, Hayes, Shogbeni, Nelson, Haysman (George 75), Toussaint, Menga, Olukolu. Unused subs: Campbell, Tunkara, Bullman.

Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Polic

Metropolitan Police | Updated

Teenager injured after Hornchurch stabbing

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Kem and restaurateur business partner Nadir Gulofficia

Kem Cetinay officially opens Array restaurant in Harold Wood

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Police were at the scene in Tennyson Road for much of Sunday.

Metropolitan Police

Rainham robbery: Boy, 14, suffers slash injury

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Farnham and Hilldene Estate plans

Planning and Development

Farnham and Hilldene Estate regeneration plans gather pace

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon