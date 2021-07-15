Perrin wants Harold Wood to get pay back on Wanstead & Snaresbrook

Published: 10:00 AM July 15, 2021

Craig Perrin in batting action for Harold Wood during Brentwood CC (bowling) vs Harold Wood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th June 2021

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin wants to get some payback on title chasing Wanstead & Snaresbook for a narrow defeat earlier this season.

Perrin's side make the trip to Overton Drive to take on the Herons on Saturday as they desperately look to start climbing away from the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division relegation zone.

“We know Wanstead are a good side and that we’ll have to be at our very best to compete with them,” said Perrin.

“We had a very close game with them earlier in the season and that is certainly one that we could have won so hopefully we can get some payback this weekend and get a win on the board with a bit of an upset.

“We’re very confident in the team and the players we have, but for whatever reason it’s not quite clicking for us at the moment. One win then confidence should return and we can get ourselves out of the mess we’re in at the moment.”

A nine-wicket defeat to Hadleigh & Thundersley saw Wood slip to the foot of the table on Saturday after they were put into bat and slumped to 75 all out.

“It was a pretty poor performance, not very good and not a lot more to say about it than that to be honest,” Perrin admitted.

“We’ve been competitive in a lot of games, but unfortunately we’ve had two or three where we have really let ourselves down, more so with the bat than anything else.

“It’s important we bounce back from that and give our bowling line-up a chance to win us some games of cricket.

“We definitely had the worst of the conditions, but as I said to the guys after the game, even when we’re facing those tricky conditions we’ve still got to find a way to put a score on the board and give our bowlers a score to defend.

“In no game of cricket is 75 runs going to be enough or it’s very unlikely to be enough runs. The bowlers played well, bowled tightly, but there is no pressure on the batting side so it’s very tricky to create pressure to get the wickets.

“The issue is with our batting rather than our bowling, but hopefully we can put that right against Wanstead.”