Harold Wood are not here to make up the numbers says captain Perrin

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin insists they’re not in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division to make up the numbers.

Wood travel to in-form Chelmsford on Saturday still searching for their first league victory of the new season.

They did impress during the shortened 2020 season after being promoted back to the top flight a year earlier and will hope to make their mark this campaign as well.

“They’ve had a good start to the season, they’re two from two, but we’re confident we can compete against anyone in the league and we’ll be going there fully expecting to get our first win of the season on the board,” said Perrin.

“We’ve not come up to just make up the numbers, we want to be a competitive side, and I'd like to think on our day we can compete with anyone around the league, so hopefully there will be plenty of victories over the course of the season.”

It was a narrow 28-run defeat to leaders Wanstead & Snaresbrook last weekend after winning the toss and electing to field first.

The Herons posted 220-9 before Wood fell short on 183-7, with Perrin adding: “The performance was ok, I think we actually left a little bit disappointed that we didn’t get more out of the game.

“We felt we competed well against them and probably the difference was actually in the fielding rather than with the bat and ball.

“The fielding is something we can definitely improve on, the bowling unit have been performing very well, but we’re certainly competing without being at our very best.

“It’s a positive that we can still improve and hopefully get the first win on the board this weekend.”

The skipper was also keen to reiterate how nice it is to be back out and playing competitive cricket after numerous lockdowns during the Covid pandemic.

“It’s definitely nice to be back out playing once again, it’s been a long hard winter for everyone, so it’s quite nice to get out there and have some social interaction while playing some competitive sport again,” he said.