It's not all 'doom and gloom' insists Harold Wood captain Perrin

Published: 2:00 PM June 18, 2021

Craig Perrin hits 4 runs for Harold Wood during Brentwood CC (bowling) vs Harold Wood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th June 2021

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin insists it’s not all ‘doom and gloom’ as they sit second from bottom in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division.

Perrin's side welcome basement team Billericay to Harold Wood Park on Saturday as both sides desperately look to turn their fortunes around.

And the Wood skipper remains confident his side can pull It together and start picking up some better results in the coming weeks.

“It’s quite a big game, Billericay are one place below us in the table at the moment, so it’s clearly a big game and one that we’re looking to get maximum points from,” Perrin said.

Brentwood CC (bowling) vs Harold Wood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th June 2021

“This weekend was a one-off, we lost heavily, but every other game has been close and competitive, which on other days we maybe could have had two or three victories already, so it’s not all doom and gloom.

“We’re very confident that we can bounce back this weekend and get a victory on the board in order to work our way back up the league table.”

It was a heavy nine-wicket defeat to Brentwood last weekend as Wood were bowled out for a meagre 95 before their opponents managed to race to their target.

“It wasn’t a very good performance, fair play to Brentwood they played well, we didn’t cover ourselves in glory with the bat and probably lacked a little bit of intent,” Perrin said.

“We didn’t go out looking to score runs and it was probably a little more survival based. We just have to put it down as one of those days, we didn’t click, and we got comprehensively beaten.

“We need to now bounce back from that.”

He added: “They’re clearly a good side, I wouldn’t have said they were outstanding, a fair amount of it was down to our own performance more so than their performance.

Brentwood CC (bowling) vs Harold Wood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th June 2021

“They didn’t do anything outstanding that warranted us being all out for 95, I just think it was a very bad day at the office for us, and we didn’t have the right positive mindset that we needed.”