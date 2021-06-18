It's not all 'doom and gloom' insists Harold Wood captain Perrin
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin insists it’s not all ‘doom and gloom’ as they sit second from bottom in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division.
Perrin's side welcome basement team Billericay to Harold Wood Park on Saturday as both sides desperately look to turn their fortunes around.
And the Wood skipper remains confident his side can pull It together and start picking up some better results in the coming weeks.
“It’s quite a big game, Billericay are one place below us in the table at the moment, so it’s clearly a big game and one that we’re looking to get maximum points from,” Perrin said.
“This weekend was a one-off, we lost heavily, but every other game has been close and competitive, which on other days we maybe could have had two or three victories already, so it’s not all doom and gloom.
You may also want to watch:
“We’re very confident that we can bounce back this weekend and get a victory on the board in order to work our way back up the league table.”
It was a heavy nine-wicket defeat to Brentwood last weekend as Wood were bowled out for a meagre 95 before their opponents managed to race to their target.
Most Read
- 1 Romford head chefs set for cook-off as finalists in national awards
- 2 Strategy is to tackle 'persistent problem' of abandoned trolleys in Romford
- 3 'Harold Hill has been forgotten': Political hopeful joins new alliance team
- 4 Love Island star Kem Cetinay says Romford's Array to open 'in three weeks'
- 5 Ex-councillor under investigation over Green Belt building works
- 6 Tributes paid to well-loved Romford market fruit-seller
- 7 Campaigners launch petition to keep Emerson Park in Hornchurch constituency
- 8 From 100 steps to 10,000: Romford woman tackles serious health issues by losing third of body weight
- 9 Six green spaces to enjoy in Havering
- 10 Death of Daniel Laskos far from isolated as London teen killings surge
“It wasn’t a very good performance, fair play to Brentwood they played well, we didn’t cover ourselves in glory with the bat and probably lacked a little bit of intent,” Perrin said.
“We didn’t go out looking to score runs and it was probably a little more survival based. We just have to put it down as one of those days, we didn’t click, and we got comprehensively beaten.
“We need to now bounce back from that.”
He added: “They’re clearly a good side, I wouldn’t have said they were outstanding, a fair amount of it was down to our own performance more so than their performance.
“They didn’t do anything outstanding that warranted us being all out for 95, I just think it was a very bad day at the office for us, and we didn’t have the right positive mindset that we needed.”