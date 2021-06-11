Harold Wood youngsters set record junior partnership

Published: 9:00 AM June 11, 2021

Harold Wood under-14s Umar Shafi and captain Eesa Faheem set a club record junior partnership and third highest in club history in the Sir Alastair Cook Cup on Tuesday.

Put into bat by Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower, they made an aggressive start and maintained a run rate of around 10 in the first six overs.

Both got to their half-centuries soon after the drinks break and then attacked with some wonderful shots to take the score to 261.

Faheem hit a six and 18 fours in his unbeaten 112, while Shafi struck three sixes and 17 fours in his 108 as both faced 60 balls.

Club statisticians were quickly put to work and, unsurprisingly, this is the highest total from a club's T20 team and highest opening stand in a 20-over match. It is also the first junior partnership over 250.

AGHAB lost wickets at regular intervals to tight and disciplined bowling by Wood and were dismissed for 52 in 14.4 overs.

With three wins out of three Wood face Upminster in their final match, with the winner progressing to the quarter-finals.