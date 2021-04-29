Harold Wood Running Club tackle virtual races to raise money for charity

Published: 8:30 AM April 29, 2021

Tony Rawson, Tony Gawler, Leanne Mitchell and Lynsey Mann all completed yet another virtual marathon. - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club continue to tackle virtual events with races only slowly returning with restrictions remaining in place.

Meanwhile, the Quad Squad of Louise Marshall, Tracy Giddings, Keiley Gardener and Lauren Archer did the virtual 60-Minute Charity Dash.

It was a fun-packed 60 minutes searching for 65 items between the four of them, ranging from finding bluebells, an aeroplane, a lion, a digger, plus an elusive trumpet - but they found everything apart from the trumpet!

Harold Wood Runners did the virtual 60 Minute Charity Dash - Credit: HWRC

They managed to win the race overall with all the money raised from the event going to Lucy’s Ambulance for Children.

The club were also keen to wish good luck to run leader Tony Brooks and Madison on their wedding day this weekend.