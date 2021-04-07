News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Harold Wood Runners return to action with Chingford League race

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:00 AM April 7, 2021    Updated: 1:59 PM April 7, 2021
Harold Wood Running Club members out at Chingford League race

Harold Wood Running Club members out at Chingford League race - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club returned to action out in the open, instead of virtually, although they did have Covid-19 secure safety precautions in place.

The club had 21 runners take part in the last Chingford League race on Bank Holiday Monday at Hog Hill as they returned to action. 

Scott Brown also completed seven half marathons in a week for the National Autistic Society - not only did he smash it, he completed 92 miles!

The club are now back out racing and doing training and if anyone is interested in joining or has taken up running through lockdown, email info@haroldwoodrunning.club about joining the club.

The club normally meet at 6.30pm Monday to Thursday at the car park of the Ingrebourne Centre in Gubbins Lane while also doing runs at Raphael Park and Harold Wood Park at the weekends.

Running

