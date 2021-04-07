Harold Wood Runners return to action with Chingford League race

Published: 11:00 AM April 7, 2021 Updated: 1:59 PM April 7, 2021

Harold Wood Running Club returned to action out in the open, instead of virtually, although they did have Covid-19 secure safety precautions in place.

The club had 21 runners take part in the last Chingford League race on Bank Holiday Monday at Hog Hill as they returned to action.

Scott Brown also completed seven half marathons in a week for the National Autistic Society - not only did he smash it, he completed 92 miles!

The club are now back out racing and doing training and if anyone is interested in joining or has taken up running through lockdown, email info@haroldwoodrunning.club about joining the club.

The club normally meet at 6.30pm Monday to Thursday at the car park of the Ingrebourne Centre in Gubbins Lane while also doing runs at Raphael Park and Harold Wood Park at the weekends.