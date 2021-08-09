Harold Wood Running Club members complete more challenges

Published: 9:26 AM August 9, 2021

Harold Wood Running Club's Tony Gawler and Leanne Mitchell ran another marathon this week - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club members took on triathlons, parkrun and marathons over the past week.

Mick Brown completed his first triathlon at the London Sprint event, completing a 750m swim, 20k bike ride and 5k run in one hour, 36 minutes, 42 seconds.

it is the first of three events he is tackling for St Luke's Hospice.

A group of 22 Wood members were at Raphael parkrun, in very wet conditions, and Debbie Bailey (30.14) and Francesca Bertolina (28.37) set personal bests.

Maggi Gotobed (Gunnersbury) and Suzanne Easley (Harrow Lodge) were among those tackling other parkrun courses.

Tony Gawler completed the 13th of his 17 planned marathons, with Leanne Mitchell running the distance with him.

Lauren Archer and Lynsey Mann have been running with them as part of their marathon training.

The club has a new Introduction to Running programme starting on September 6. Email info@haroldwoodrunning.club if you would like to join.



