Harold Wood's Gawler gets through another marathon

Published: 10:34 AM July 19, 2021

Harold Wood Running Club's Tony Gawler completed the 12th of 17 marathons planned on Sunday.

Gawler started early to beat the heat, but it was still hot out there as Louise Marshall offered support on the route.

Craig Brown laced up his trained and unfolded the pushchair to take Kacey on her first race at the Chase the Sun 10k at the Olympic Park and was first buggy home in under an hour.

Debbie Bailey conquered Mount Snowdon to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society, while Stu Bailey completed the walk from Brentwood to Barking in aid of the Young Minds charity.

And clubmate Brad Skingle completed the MacMillan Thames Path Mighty Hike, clocking up 26 miles and 56,000 steps.