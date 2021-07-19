News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Harold Wood's Gawler gets through another marathon

Lee Power

Published: 10:34 AM July 19, 2021   
Harold Wood's Tony Gawler at his latest marathon

Harold Wood's Tony Gawler at his latest marathon - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club's Tony Gawler completed the 12th of 17 marathons planned on Sunday.

Gawler started early to beat the heat, but it was still hot out there as Louise Marshall offered support on the route.

Craig Brown laced up his trained and unfolded the pushchair to take Kacey on her first race at the Chase the Sun 10k at the Olympic Park and was first buggy home in under an hour.

Debbie Bailey conquered Mount Snowdon to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society, while Stu Bailey completed the walk from Brentwood to Barking in aid of the Young Minds charity.

And clubmate Brad Skingle completed the MacMillan Thames Path Mighty Hike, clocking up 26 miles and 56,000 steps.

