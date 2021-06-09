Harold Wood RC enjoy superb start to ELVIS season

Published: 5:00 PM June 9, 2021

Harold Wood Running Club members at the first ELVIS race of the season - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club enjoyed a superb start to the East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) in Dagenham.

A total o 26 members completed the five-mile race, which started in Central Park and included Eastbrookend Country Park.

Chris King finished seventh in the senior men's race, posting a club five-mile record of 30 minutes 11 seconds and taking nearly three minutes off his previous personal best.

And Alicia Gray claimed Wood's first podium after finishing third in the senior women's event in another club record of 36.48.

Mick Brown was eighth among M50 athletes, while Ruth Quince was eighth in the F40 category and Susan Munns was sixth in the F50 age group.

Maria Brill was fifth in the F60s, as Gray, Patrick Theoung, Jonny Le Roux, Munns and Peter Jackson all set five-mile personal bests.

Meanwhile, Sara De Winter completed the Needles half marathon and Mike Westmore, Lynsey Mann, Steph Elsey, Tony Gawlor and Tony Rawson finished the Inflatable 10k at Basildon.