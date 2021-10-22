Harold Wood runners out in force at parkruns and half marathons
- Credit: HWRC
Harold Wood Running Club had 22 members out at the Raphael’s parkrun, with Susan Munns (23:54), Suzanne Easley (24:54), Steve Gourley (25:27) and Sarah Friend (27:37) all bagging personal best times.
Tracy and Brynley Giddings, Andi Wright and Maria Brill all tackled the Maldon parkrun as Mike Westmore ran the Lee on Solent parkrun.
Steph Elsey was at Southend, Craig Brown at Wallaceneuk, while Jonny Le Roux and Patrick Thoeung were in Brentwood.
Mike Westmore also represented the club at the Great South Run in Portsmouth, covering the 10-mile distance in one hour and 38 minutes.
Craig Brown ran the Duxford 10k, Parisa Skeldon bagged a new personal best at the Oxford Half Marathon, and Steve Pickles took part in the Chelmsford Half Marathon.
You may also want to watch:
Mark De Faria-Thomas ran in another European Half Marathon, as he raced in Amsterdam on the weekend.
The club is now meeting at The Hub and offers track training on a Thursday evening.
Most Read
- 1 Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video
- 2 Cabinet to vote on proposed changes to how housing is allocated in Havering
- 3 Romford MP slams Crossrail delay as it will miss Queen's platinum jubilee
- 4 Brentwood attack: CCTV appeal after man repeatedly kicked in head
- 5 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
- 6 Coffee shop apologises for 'mis-post' offering kitten as Christmas prize
- 7 Consultations open on rolling out school streets to 12 new sites
- 8 Harold Hill 18-year-old given suspended sentence for ATM robberies
- 9 Sewage floods home of family with one-day-old newborn after heavy rain
- 10 New social housing allocation system for Havering approved