Harold Wood runners out in force at parkruns and half marathons

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:30 AM October 22, 2021   
Harold Wood runners at Raphael's parkrun

Harold Wood runners at Raphael's parkrun - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club had 22 members out at the Raphael’s parkrun, with Susan Munns (23:54), Suzanne Easley (24:54), Steve Gourley (25:27) and Sarah Friend (27:37) all bagging personal best times. 

Tracy and Brynley Giddings, Andi Wright and Maria Brill all tackled the Maldon parkrun as Mike Westmore ran the Lee on Solent parkrun. 

Steph Elsey was at Southend, Craig Brown at Wallaceneuk, while Jonny Le Roux and Patrick Thoeung were in Brentwood. 

Mike Westmore at the Great South Run

Mike Westmore at the Great South Run - Credit: HWRC

Mike Westmore also represented the club at the Great South Run in Portsmouth, covering the 10-mile distance in one hour and 38 minutes. 

Craig Brown ran the Duxford 10k, Parisa Skeldon bagged a new personal best at the Oxford Half Marathon, and Steve Pickles took part in the Chelmsford Half Marathon. 

Craig Brown at Duxford 10k

Craig Brown at Duxford 10k - Credit: HWRC

Mark De Faria-Thomas ran in another European Half Marathon, as he raced in Amsterdam on the weekend. 

The club is now meeting at The Hub and offers track training on a Thursday evening. 

Running
Harold Wood News

