Harold Wood runners impress at parkruns and marathons
Harold Wood Running Club had 22 members race at Raphael’s Park parkrun with a number of those bagging new personal best times.
Stu Bailey finished in 24:14, Charles Mugagga 23:46, Paul Hart 26:02, Corinne Norris 32:00, and Amanda Hart 36:19.
Susan Munns, Alan Woodroof, Mark De Faria-Thomas, Sarah Friend and Brad Skingle represented the club at the Royal Parks Half Marathon as well.
Alicia Gray, Patrick Thoeung, Andy Page and Jonny Le Roux all took part in the Silverstone Half Marathon on Sunday with Alicia, Andy and Jonny bagging new personal best times.
Tracy and Brynley Giddings ran the Colchester Stampede Half Marathon, with Tracy completing it - her first of the length - in a time of 2:21:05.
Suzanne Easley ran the 5km course at Hatfield House while her daughter Chloe completed the 1km event.
The club normally meet at 6.30pm Monday to Thursday at the car park of the Ingrebourne Centre in Gubbins Lane while also doing runs at Raphael Park and Harold Wood Park at the weekends.
