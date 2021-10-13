News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Harold Wood runners impress at parkruns and marathons

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:15 PM October 13, 2021   
Alicia Gray, Patrick Thoeung, Andy Page and Jonny Le Roux all took part in the Silverstone Half Marathon

Alicia Gray, Patrick Thoeung, Andy Page and Jonny Le Roux all took part in the Silverstone Half Marathon - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club had 22 members race at Raphael’s Park parkrun with a number of those bagging new personal best times. 

Stu Bailey  finished in 24:14, Charles Mugagga 23:46, Paul Hart 26:02, Corinne Norris 32:00, and Amanda Hart 36:19. 

Harold Wood runners out at Raphael's parkrun

Harold Wood runners out at Raphael's parkrun - Credit: HWRC

Susan Munns, Alan Woodroof, Mark De Faria-Thomas, Sarah Friend and Brad Skingle represented the club at the Royal Parks Half Marathon as well. 

Harold Wood runners at the Royal Parks Half Marathon. 

Susan Munns, Alan Woodroof, Mark De Faria-Thomas, Sarah Friend and Brad Skingle represented the club at the Royal Parks Half Marathon. - Credit: HWRC

Alicia Gray, Patrick Thoeung, Andy Page and Jonny Le Roux all took part in the Silverstone Half Marathon on Sunday with Alicia, Andy and Jonny bagging new personal best times. 

Tracy and Brynley Giddings ran the Colchester Stampede Half Marathon, with Tracy completing it - her first of the length - in a time of 2:21:05. 

Tracy and Brynley Giddings ran the Colchester Stampeded Half Marathon

Tracy and Brynley Giddings ran the Colchester Stampede Half Marathon - Credit: HWRC

You may also want to watch:

Suzanne Easley ran the 5km course at Hatfield House while her daughter Chloe completed the 1km event. 

Suzanne Easley ran the 5km course at Hatfield House while her daughter Chloe completed the 1km event. 

Suzanne Easley ran the 5km course at Hatfield House while her daughter Chloe completed the 1km event. - Credit: HWRC

The club normally meet at 6.30pm Monday to Thursday at the car park of the Ingrebourne Centre in Gubbins Lane while also doing runs at Raphael Park and Harold Wood Park at the weekends.

Most Read

  1. 1 Romford's Jesy Nelson denies 'blackfishing' accusations
  2. 2 'Accident waiting to happen': Neighbours on 'traffic carnage' around school
  3. 3 87-room care home on Ardleigh Green college site granted permission
  1. 4 Entry and exit wording on ground by Elm Park car park to be investigated
  2. 5 ‘It stinks’: Hornchurch family's shock at sewage repeatedly flooding new home
  3. 6 The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
  4. 7 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
  5. 8 Traffic near the Dartford Crossing builds as Insulate Britain block M25
  6. 9 New City College recognises students with awards ceremony
  7. 10 New designer shop to open in Romford’s Liberty Shopping Centre
Running
Harold Wood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New app to convert former Mothercare into an Aldi

Planning and Development

Legal challenge prompts fresh application for Aldi in Romford

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Police officers outside Barclays in South Street, Romford

Crime

Man held on suspicion of attempted Romford bank robbery

Michael Cox and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
Collier Row junction improvements

Consultation opens on measures to fix crash hotspot in Collier Row

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Hornchurch pub licensing request

Rising Sun application for rear lounge with bar rejected

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon