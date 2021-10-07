Harold Wood runners flock to London Marathon and racing events

Published: 7:30 AM October 7, 2021

Harold Wood runners at the Chelmsford Half Marathon - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club had a whole host of runners taking part in the London Marathon 2021, either in person or virtually.

Tony Rawson, Lauren Archer, Tony Gawler, Paul Newland, Louise Marshall, Mick Brown, Scott Brown, Lynsey Mann and Mike Westmore all took part.

Harold Wood runners took part in the London Marathon 2021 - Credit: HWRC

The virtual runners were Paul Depree, Martin Hawker, Craig Brown, Ilona Alaburda, Francesca Bertolina, Leanne Mitchell, Clive Burrow, Louise Pollock and Louise Hawker.

The club also had 15 members tackle the Raphael parkrun with Paul Hart (27.50), Sarah Friend (28.04), Debbie Bailey (28.21), Amanda Hart (36.35) all getting new personal best times.

Matt Braybrook also ran the Barking parkrun.

You may also want to watch:

Harold Wood men also finished second place at the final East London fiVe Interclub Series (ELVIS) race at Valentines Park to finish fourth overall as the ladies finished fifth.

Susan and Alan Munns, Patrick Thoeung, Stu Bailey, Chales Mugagga, Steve Gourley, Gaetano Ciotola, Maggi Gotobed and Nikki Gunning also represented the club at the Chingford League race in Dagenham.

Harold Wood runners at Chingford League race in Dagenham - Credit: HWRC

Louise Hawker, Sean Kavanagh, Alan Woodroof, Steph Elsey, Andy Leonard, Pete Jackson and Craig Brown took on the Chelmsford Half Marathon.

Parisa Skeldon took on the Great Manchester 10k and Julie Lynch completed the Shine Night Marathon Walk London.