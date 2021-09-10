Harold Wood runners bag personal best times in multiple races

Published: 7:00 AM September 10, 2021

Sam Dray, Debbie Bailey and Leanne Mitchell ran the Summer Run 10k through London, which was the postponed Winter Run from 2020.

Members of Harold Wood Running Club have bagged a host of personal bests in multiple races.

Eighteen members took part in the Raphael’s parkrun this week, with Mark Norman and Corrine Norris both achieving new personal best times.

Their athletes were also represented at other parkruns - Parisa Skeldon was at Worsley Woods; Natalie Joyce achieved a new PB in Chelmsford; Tracey and Brynley Giddings were at Felixstowe and Mike and Jackie Westmore ran in Poole, with Mike achieving a 5k personal best time.

At Harrow Lodge, Keith Turner, Suzanne Easley and Jonny Le Roux all took part, with the latter both getting personal bests.

Sam Dray, Debbie Bailey and Leanne Mitchell ran the Summer Run 10k through London, which was the postponed Winter Run from 2020.

Mark De Faria-Thomas completed a half marathon around the Olympic Park in a time of 1:53:47 as Debbie Jones ran a 10k for St Clare Hospice near Hastingwood in Essex on Sunday.

Sara De Winter took on the Saints Way Challenge, a one-day 28.5 mile route following the way-marked Pilgrims' Trail, running right across Cornwall from Padstow to Fowey.

It took Sara little over six hours as she finished in 33rd place out of 85 runners and was the eighth woman overall.