Harold Wood Runners impress at Elvis series race in Barking Park
- Credit: HWRC
Harold Wood Running Club turned out in force to compete in the sixth ELVIS race of the season at Barking Park.
Chris King finished fifth in the senior men’s category, Patrick Thoeung was eighth in the VM40 and Alicia Gray claimed fourth in the VF40.
Charlie Fisher had a great run to finish 10th in the senior women’s category, Susan Munns claimed seventh VF50, with Debbie Bailey and Maria Brill finishing eighth and 10th in the VF60.
Adam Bartlett had a cracking run in the Dorney Lake half marathon on Sunday, smashing his PB by 90 seconds, to achieve a new best time of 1:23.34.
Raphael parkrun was cancelled this week, so there was some touring, as Thoeung, Gray, Keith Turner, Tracy and Brynley Giddings, Suzanne Easley, Louise Marshall, Mark Norman all ran at Harrow Lodge.
Maria Brill completed Valentines, Natalie Joyce was at Wickford, Liz Alderton ran at Torvean, Pete Jackson competed at Barking and Tony Gawler ran at Gorleston.
And Jackson (19.39), Norman (26.16), Gray (23.01), Easley (26.00) and Thoeung (19.44) all bagged personal bests.
