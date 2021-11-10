News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Harold Wood runners impress across the country at races

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM November 10, 2021
Updated: 5:11 PM November 10, 2021
Harold Wood runners at Raphael's parkrun

Harold Wood runners at Raphael's parkrun - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood runner Andy Leonard completed the Hertfordshire Half in Knebworth in a time of 1:29:57.  

Meanwhile, Ruth Quince run the Roding Valley Half marathon, Debbie Jones and Andi Wright completed the Billericay 10k and Gaetano Ciotola ran the Victoria Park 10k. 

Andy Leonard completed the Hertfordshire Half in Knebworth

Andy Leonard completed the Hertfordshire Half in Knebworth - Credit: HWRC

The club had 26 members race in the Raphael’s parkrun, with Paul Newland finishing in 22:29.  

Additionally, Suzanne Easley clocked 24:04, Amy Whitehead 28:23 and Amanda Hart 24:47 - all personal best times. 

Maggi Gotobed took part in the Edinburgh parkrun, Kathryn Weatherby went to Cwmbran, Steph Elsey at Southend, Keith Turner tackled Harrow Lodge, and Patrick Thoeung and Jonny Le Roux took part in the Great Notley event. 

Harold Wood Running Club are now running track sessions on a Thursday evening. Interested people should email info@haroldwoodrunning.club. 

You may also want to watch:

The club also meet at Harold Wood Park every night at 6.30pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Romford M&S Backstreet Boys TikTok video viewed over 200,000 times
  2. 2 Multi-million pound community health hub gets council approval
  3. 3 21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London
  1. 4 Daggers fan 'stable' after suffering fit at FA Cup tie
  2. 5 Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video
  3. 6 Assembly member Keith Prince reveals bid to become Havering councillor
  4. 7 Daggers fan thankful for quick response after seizure at FA Cup tie
  5. 8 Fans flock to Romford M&S workers following viral TikTok videos
  6. 9 Wendy’s Romford set to open soon as it nears completion
  7. 10 Unvaccinated pregnant patients 'delivering early due to severity of Covid', doctor reports
Athletics
Running
Harold Wood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Talk of the town

Video

Star in the making: Boy goes viral after singing Motown classics in Spain

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Owner outside Kervan Saray

Harold Hill restaurant recognised as 'best takeaway in London' with award

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Romford woman tells story of Doctor Savage drugs gang

Investigations | Special Report

'My neighbour's flat is a drug gang's hideout - but nobody will help me'

Charles Thomson

person
A district line tube train in London.

Tube lines 'severely delayed' due to 'customer incident'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon