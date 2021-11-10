Harold Wood runners impress across the country at races
- Credit: HWRC
Harold Wood runner Andy Leonard completed the Hertfordshire Half in Knebworth in a time of 1:29:57.
Meanwhile, Ruth Quince run the Roding Valley Half marathon, Debbie Jones and Andi Wright completed the Billericay 10k and Gaetano Ciotola ran the Victoria Park 10k.
The club had 26 members race in the Raphael’s parkrun, with Paul Newland finishing in 22:29.
Additionally, Suzanne Easley clocked 24:04, Amy Whitehead 28:23 and Amanda Hart 24:47 - all personal best times.
Maggi Gotobed took part in the Edinburgh parkrun, Kathryn Weatherby went to Cwmbran, Steph Elsey at Southend, Keith Turner tackled Harrow Lodge, and Patrick Thoeung and Jonny Le Roux took part in the Great Notley event.
Harold Wood Running Club are now running track sessions on a Thursday evening. Interested people should email info@haroldwoodrunning.club.
The club also meet at Harold Wood Park every night at 6.30pm.
