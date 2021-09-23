News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Harold Wood runners out in force at parkruns, league races and marathons



Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:30 AM September 23, 2021   
Harold Wood runners at Hog Hill Chingford League race

Harold Wood runners at Hog Hill Chingford League race

Harold Wood Running Club had 21 members taking on the Raphael’s parkrun, with Suzanne Easley (25:10) and Amanda Hart (37:04) both bagging personal best times. 

Meanwhile, Natalie Joyce was at Chelmsford parkrun, Richard Rockliffe was at Clacton, while Tracy and Brynley Giddings were at Gloucester City. 

Alicia Gray, Francesca Bertolina, Peter Jackson, Patrick Thoeung, Steve Gourley, Charles Mugagga and Martin Hawker ran Hog Hill in the first of the Chingford League races with Alicia Gray and Peter Jackson the first home for Harold Wood. 

Brad Skingle, Mike Westmore, Louise Marshall, Maria Brill, Alan Woodroof, Tony Gawler and Claire Whitby represented the club at Hampton Court Palace Half Marathon. 

Mark De Faria-Thomas tackled the Copenhagen Half Marathon in Denmark, completing it in a time of one hour and 56 minutes. 

Andi Wright and Debbie Jones ran the Stansted 10km race on Sunday as Jane Evans climbed Ben Nevis on Wednesday. 

Running
Harold Wood News

