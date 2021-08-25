Harold Wood runners tackle Elvis race, park runs and new challenges
Harold Wood Running Club’s Adam Bartlett ran the Battersea Chase the Sun 10k as others tackled the ELVIS series race and a number of parkruns.
The club had 17 runners at Orion Harriers five-mile race through Epping Forest where Alicia Gray impressed by winning a medal in her age category.
Harold Wood also had 12 runners at the Raphael parkrun where Debbie Bailey bagged a new personal best time of 29:48.
Mark Norman was at Valentines parkrun, Martin Hawker was at Pegwell Bay, and Natalie Joyce was at Springburn Park, in Glasgow.
Fellow runners went to Southend to 'hunt the hares', where they had to run a five-mile route searching for the hares, and found 22 out of 30.
Craig Brown finally got to do his Five Peaks Challenge after a two-year wait, as he completed the '5 Mountains in 5 Countries in 48 hours' challenge with 10 minutes to spare!
He managed to raise £2,500 and climbed England's Scafell Pike, Snowdon in Wales, Ben Nevis in Scotland, Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland and Carrauntoohil in Ireland.
Tony Gawler, Tony Rawson, Mike Westmore, Chris Madell, Steve Gourley, Dan Carr and Mick Brown all completed The Vitality Big Half in London.