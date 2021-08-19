Harold Wood runners impress at parkruns, plus long distance races
Harold Wood Running Club duo Mick Brown and Matt Braybrook completed the Chase the Sun Olympic Park event this week.
Brown completed the 10k distance as Braybrook smashed the 5k route in a time of 19 minutes and 28 seconds.
The club also had 18 runners at Raphael parkrun where Patrick Thoeung achieved a personal best of 18.51 while Suzanne Easley also bagged a new best time of 25.38.
They also had two first-time runners taking part in Tony Gawler and Corinne Norris.
Mike Westmore, Susan and Allan Munns, Charlie Fisher and Louise Marshall both ran the Barking parkrun.
Chris King and Josh Jenner were at Brentwood, while Tracy and Brynley Giddings were at Folkestone and Craig Brown tackled the Wallaceneuk race in Scotland.
Alan Woodroof raced in Bradford and Natalie Joyce took part at Valentines as Adam Bartlett tackled the Lee Valley half marathon in a time of one hour and 30 minutes.
Tracy and Brynley Giddings helped support the Superhero Run in Margate, where they completed the 10k distance along the seafront.