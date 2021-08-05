Harold Wood runners out in force at ELVIS race and parkruns

Published: 7:00 AM August 5, 2021

Harold Wood Running Club had 20 runners tackle muddy hills in the fourth race of the ELVIS series hosted by Ilford Running Club.

Nine of those runners improved on their times from the 2019 race with four of the club’s ladies finishing in the top 10 of the senior women’s category.

Alicia Gray (38:38) bagged second place, Jenny Louden sixth, Charlie Fisher eighth, and Louise Marshall finished 10th.

Chris King achieved eighth place in the men’s category with a time of 33:17 while Maria Brill finished eighth in the VF60 category.

Club runners were also out in force at parkrun events with Johnny Le Roux (18:51), Matt Sigllechner (21:22) and Debbie Bailey (30:36) all achieving personal best times.

You may also want to watch:

They had 26 runners at Raphael’s parkrun while they were also represented elsewhere by Mark Norman (Medina parkrun, Isle of Wight), Natalie Joyce (Valentines), Kathryn Weatherby (Bolberry Down), Suzanne Easley and Keith Turner (Harrow Lodge).

Chris King (1:18:53) and Louise Marshall (2:03:19) completed the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

Dan Carr went the extra mile to walk a Marathon to raise money the Macmillan Charity, by completing the Dedham Vale Mighty Hike on Saturday.