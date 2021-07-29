Harold Wood runners impressed in ELVIS race and returned to parkrun action
- Credit: HWRC
Harold Wood Running Club had plenty of members competing at Raphael Park in the ELVIS series race set up by Havering 90 Joggers.
Alicia Gray finished in 36:01 for a stunning second place in the senior women’s category, with the top three all finishing within 18 seconds of each other.
Chris King achieved a fifth place finish in the senior men’s category in a time of 29:32, a great effort to break 30 minutes.
Saturday saw 23 members turn out for the return of parkrun, but it was not about personal bests, it was about getting out there to be with club runners, joggers and walkers all with their own stories and goals.
That said, there was one PB with Steve Gourley running a time of 25:28.
It’s been a long time coming, but congratulations to Lynsey Mann for finally getting to the mystical 50th parkrun milestone.
Also, there were club members out and about doing some parkrun tourism, including Rosie Hatch at Preston, Natalie Joyce at Bournemouth, Susan Munns at Thornbury, Patrick Thoeung and Alicia Gray at Belfast, Keith Turner at Harrow Lodge and Jonny Le Roux at Keswick.
