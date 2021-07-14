Harold Wood Running duo complete Introduction to Running program
- Credit: HWRC
Harold Wood Running Club duo Alice Ndetei-Kamau and Corrine Heneghan completed the 5km run around the Raphael parkrun route, after completing the Introduction to Running programme.
Louise Hawker and Claire King supported them on the day, while run leader Tony Rawson and other club members supported them through their training.
Stu Bailey competed in the Essex Cross Country Series at Thorndon Park, where he ran 10k and achieved a new personal best.
Jane Evans completed the Vitality 10k course at Hatfield Park.
Members are back running regularly, under Covid restrictions, and they meet Monday to Friday at 6.30pm at Harold Wood Park.
On Saturdays they meet at 9am at Raphael Park for parkrun, while the club also run various distances and have an Introduction to Running programme for beginners.
Email info@haroldwoodrunning.club for further details.
