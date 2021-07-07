Harold Wood's Josh Jenner impresses in North Downs half marathon

Published: 8:49 AM July 7, 2021

Harold Wood Running Club’s Josh Jenner put in a superb effort on the North Downs Way Trail Half Marathon.

Jenner finished in a fantastic time of one hour 51 minutes on a course he described as “monstrously hilly and muddy” which saw him earn fifth place.

Fellow runners were also out over the weekend clocking up the mileage and running Half Marathon distances.

Saturday saw Louise Marshall and Rosie Hatch hit the streets, then on Sunday it was Mick Brown, Raba Charles, Tony Gawler, Mike Westmore, Lauren Archer, Lynsey Mann, Leanne Mitchell, Susan Munns and Steve Gourley out and about getting thoroughly wet in the rain, as Chris King ran 20 miles.

Members are back running regularly, under Covid restrictions, and they meet Monday to Friday at 6.30pm at Harold Wood Park.

On Saturdays they meet at 9am at Raphael Park for parkrun, while the club also run various distances and have an Introduction to Running programme for beginners.

Email info@haroldwoodrunning.club for further details.