Harold Wood Runners impress in Elvis race at the Olympic Park

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:00 PM June 29, 2021   
Harold Wood Runners at the Elvis race in the Olympic Park

Harold Wood Runners at the Elvis race in the Olympic Park - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club members marched to the Olympic Park and impressed in the second event of this year's ELVIS series.   

The event was well organised by East End Road Runners, under Covid restrictions, and there were some outstanding performances, as Chris King finished sixth in the senior male category and Alicia Gray third in the senior female category.

Allan Munns also knocked over four minutes off her previous effort on the course.

Josh Jenner and King both put in a great performance on Friday night at the Orion Harriers Fell race in some challenging conditions with the heavy rains and a mostly uphill course.

They finished 21st and 23rd, respectively, in a strong field of runners.  

Parisa Skeldon completed the Media City 5k on Thursday night in her first race since breaking her ankle back in 2020. 

Tony Gawler completed Marathon number 11 in as many months,  in a solo effort running from Harold Wood to Rainham Marshes and back again. 

Jane Evans completed the Dartford Bridge Triathlon where she managed to smash six minutes off her PB time for the 10K run.

