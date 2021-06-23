News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Harold Wood Runners delighted at the prospect of the return of park runs

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:30 PM June 23, 2021   
Harold Wood Running Club members are delighted that the Raphael Park parkrun has been given the go ahead to return by the local council.

Unfortunately with the increasing Covid rates in the UK the government has delayed the easing of restrictions and thus parkrun will now work towards reopening on Saturday, July 24.

A club statement said: "Well done to those green team members who supported the restarting test event in Raphael Park on Saturday."

This week the club will be running the second Elvis race at the Olympic Park in Stratford.

Members are back running regularly, under Covid restrictions, and they meet Monday to Friday at 6.30pm at Harold Wood Park.

On Saturdays they meet at 9am at Raphael Park for parkrun, while the club also run various distances and have an Introduction to Running programme for beginners.

Email info@haroldwoodrunning.club for further details.

