Harold Wood Running duo complete virtual Southend half marathon



Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:00 AM June 16, 2021   
Stu Bailey completed the Belhus Woods 10k Cross Country

Harold Wood Running Club duo Sean Kavanagh and Mike Westmore completed the virtual Southend half marathon.

Stu Bailey completed the Belhus Woods 10k Cross Country and got himself a new 5k and 10k personal best.

Peter Jackson put in an impressive effort at the Olympic Park for the Chase the Sun run in a time of 44.30.

The club are also delighted that the Raphael Park parkrun should be returning on June 26.

Members are back running regularly, under Covid restrictions, and they meet Monday to Friday at 6.30pm at Harold Wood Park.

On Saturdays they meet at 9am at Raphael Park for parkrun, while the club also run various distances and have an Introduction to Running programme for beginners.

Email info@haroldwoodrunning.club for further details.

Running
Harold Wood News







