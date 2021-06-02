News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Harold Wood Runners tackle Vitality 10K race virtually

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:30 AM June 2, 2021   
Harold Wood Runners tackle Vitality 10K race virtually

Harold Wood Runners tackle Vitality 10K race virtually - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club had six members complete the Vitality 10k virtually on the weekend.

Tony Gawlor, Tony Rawson, Sean Kavanagh, Lynsey Mann, Leanne Mitchell and Lauren Archer all tackled the race.

This week the club are looking forward to the first of the East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) races, organised by Dagenham 88 Runners.

The first event of the season kicks off with a five-mile run under Covid restrictions while Wood also hope parkruns can return from Saturday, June 26.

Members are back running regularly, under Covid restrictions, and they meet Monday to Friday at 6.30pm at Harold Wood Park.

On Saturdays they meet at 9am at Raphael Park for parkrun, while the club also run various distances and have an Introduction to Running programme for beginners.

Email info@haroldwoodrunning.club for further details.

