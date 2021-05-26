News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Harold Wood Runners took on Blackwater trail marathons

Jacob Ranson

Published: 6:00 PM May 26, 2021   
Harold Wood Running Club had four runners out at the Blackwater trail in Essex 

Harold Wood Running Club had four runners out at the Blackwater trail in Essex

Harold Wood Running Club had four runners in action at the Blackwater trail in Essex at the weekend.

Leanne Mitchell and Lynsey Mann completed the half-marathon distance while Tony Rawson and Tony Gawler completed the 26.2-mile marathon distance.

The club is also back running regularly but of course under Covid restrictions and they meet Monday to Friday at 6.30pm at Harold Wood Park.

On Saturdays they meet at 9am at Raphael Park for the parkrun, while the club also run various distances and have an Introduction to Running programme for beginners.

Email info@haroldwoodrunning.club for further details.

