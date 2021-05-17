News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Harold Wood runners impress at 10k Colchester Stampede

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:00 PM May 17, 2021   
Harold Wood Runners at 10k Colchester Stampede run

Harold Wood Runners at 10k Colchester Stampede run - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club had six members complete the 10K Colchester Stampede on Sunday afternoon.

Alicia Gray, Louise Marshall, Rachel Peck, Alan Woodroof, Mike Westmore and Patrick Thoeung all took part in the race.  

Gray impressed as she finished 11th female and fourth in her age category after covering the distance in an incredible time of 44.15 for her first 10k race, while Peck bagged a 10k personal best time of 51.54.

Woodroof came fourth in his age category and Thoeung completed the circuit in a fantastic time of 39 minutes and six seconds. 

Elsewhere, Harold Wood's Sara De Winter completed ‘The Lap’ which is a 47-mile trail ultra marathon around Lake Windermere, while Phil Sergeant completed Chase the Sun at Olympic Park.

You may also want to watch:

Running
Harold Wood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Laskos

Crime

Harold Wood fatal stabbing victim named as police arrest three more people

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Havering boundaries

Havering Council | Special Report

Havering electoral wards face axe as borough is split into 20 areas

Charles Thomson

person
The Metropolitan Police played down concerns about dog thefts

Knife Crime

Arrests made after multiple stabbing in Havering

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Mark James Dale has been jailed for two and a half years

Serial child sex offender jailed after found with 14,000 indecent images

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus