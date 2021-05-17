Harold Wood runners impress at 10k Colchester Stampede

Published: 5:00 PM May 17, 2021

Harold Wood Running Club had six members complete the 10K Colchester Stampede on Sunday afternoon.

Alicia Gray, Louise Marshall, Rachel Peck, Alan Woodroof, Mike Westmore and Patrick Thoeung all took part in the race.

Gray impressed as she finished 11th female and fourth in her age category after covering the distance in an incredible time of 44.15 for her first 10k race, while Peck bagged a 10k personal best time of 51.54.

Woodroof came fourth in his age category and Thoeung completed the circuit in a fantastic time of 39 minutes and six seconds.

Elsewhere, Harold Wood's Sara De Winter completed ‘The Lap’ which is a 47-mile trail ultra marathon around Lake Windermere, while Phil Sergeant completed Chase the Sun at Olympic Park.