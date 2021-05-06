News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
RRC Sport 0705 HWRC

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:00 AM May 6, 2021   
Keep on Walking for Alzheimer's Society

Tracy Giddings and Sharon Howlett completed the Keep on Walking for Alzheimer's Society - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood runners Chris King, Alicia Gray and Paul McAuliffe enjoyed success in the latest Chingford League race.

The trio all placed in their individual categories, King in the Men's Seniors, Gray in the Women's Seniors and McAuliffe in the Men's M60 categories.

Points are scored for finishing in the top 20 of your category for the seniors and within top 10 for the vets categories.

Elsewhere, Tracy Giddings and Sharon Howlett completed the 850,000 step challenge in aid of Keep on Walking for Alzheimer's Society. They had a target to finish in three months but they smashed it within six weeks.

The duo raised £2475 in total and would like to thank everyone for their support. 

Club runner Tony Brooks also got married to Madison in a virtual wedding park run on Saturday. 

Club runner Tony Brooks also got married to Madison in a virtual wedding park run on Saturday. - Credit: HWRC

Club runner Tony Brooks also got married to Madison in a virtual wedding parkrun on Saturday.

