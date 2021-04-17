News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Harold Wood Runners delighted to be back out running

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:13 AM April 17, 2021   
Harold Wood runners taking part in the Royal Parks race

Harold Wood runners taking part in the Royal Parks race - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club were back out at different sessions throughout the week and weekend - making the most of being back running of course under Covid-19 restrictions.

Sadly the Royal Parks Half Marathon went virtual this weekend and club Runners Liz Alderton, Keiley Gardener and Louise Marshall hit the streets of Essex trying to run in many green areas. 

The Royal Parks team sent runners a Finishing Line Tape (that doubles up as Wild Flower seeds to plant) to run through at the end.  

A few other club members did a Virtual 5k in blue this week to raise money and awareness for Alzheimers.

This weeks sees the final Chingford League, a relay race, again run under Covid restrictions.

Any interested in joining please email info@haroldwoodrunning.club

You may also want to watch:

Running

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A queue of shoppers form outside Primark in Romford

Lockdown Easing | Video

Hundreds of shoppers queue outside Primark in Romford as restrictions ease

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Toasting to a long-awaited pint with pals

Lockdown Easing

Top Havering pubs open with beer gardens

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Barry Couch and Jay Guilder enjoying a pint outside of The Lamb, pictured with pub manager Tracy Chi

Lockdown Easing | Exclusive

Shopkeepers and customers celebrate as Romford high streets reopen

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
1618 map of the Royal Liberty of Havering.

Heritage | Opinion

Heritage: Mystery of the moated mound on Romford Hill

Andy Grant

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus