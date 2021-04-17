Harold Wood Runners delighted to be back out running

Published: 8:13 AM April 17, 2021

Harold Wood Running Club were back out at different sessions throughout the week and weekend - making the most of being back running of course under Covid-19 restrictions.

Sadly the Royal Parks Half Marathon went virtual this weekend and club Runners Liz Alderton, Keiley Gardener and Louise Marshall hit the streets of Essex trying to run in many green areas.

The Royal Parks team sent runners a Finishing Line Tape (that doubles up as Wild Flower seeds to plant) to run through at the end.

A few other club members did a Virtual 5k in blue this week to raise money and awareness for Alzheimers.

This weeks sees the final Chingford League, a relay race, again run under Covid restrictions.

Any interested in joining please email info@haroldwoodrunning.club