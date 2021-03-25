Harold Wood Running duo tackle another marathon while others raise money for charity

Published: 10:00 AM March 25, 2021

Harold Wood Running Club duo Tony Ranson and Tony Gawler completed yet another virtual marathon to make it three already in 2021 and seven out of 12 in their effort to run a marathon a month for a year.

Elsewhere, Lynsey Mann set up a team for HWRC to join a challenge that was set up by her cousin who sadly lost her baby, Sienna, a day before her due date.

Team HWRC joined 150 others to do as many steps as possible over the month, ending the day before her first birthday with the aim of the steps adding up to the North Pole and back, to get Sienna 'on top of the world'.

After the first week the steps taken had already got her to the North Pole so they decided to bring her back around the whole world. The challenge has raised £9000 for the Blossom Suite at Broomfield Hospital.

Team HWRC stepped up a total number of steps of 10,167,995 which works out as approximately 5,084 miles, smashing their goal of 3,300 miles.

You may also want to watch:

The club will be recommencing on March 29, under Covid restrictions, if anyone is interested in joining please email info@haroldwoodrunning.club.