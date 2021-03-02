News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Harold Wood Running Club host virtual 90 minute dash

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:00 AM March 2, 2021    Updated: 11:21 AM March 2, 2021
Harold Wood Running Club held a virtual 90 minute dash

Harold Wood Running Club held a virtual 90 minute dash - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club’s Louise Marshall organised a virtual 90-minute dash for the club and it proved to be a huge success. 

Club runners were placed into virtual teams and had to find 96 items in just an hour and a half - 38 members took part whether that was walking, cycling or running. 

There were nine teams in total with Louise at the helm at Mission Control. The other teams were called The Seeky Blinders, The New Seekers, Dashed & Confused, The Seeker Pimps, The Quaranteamers, The Daringly Dashing Dashers, A Runderful Like and Outrunners and Wallboys. 

The winning team was The Seeky Blinders, which was made up of Allan Munns, Frank O’Neill, Jennifer Louden, Leanne Mitchell and Tracy Giddings. They found 85 items. 

In second place were The Quaranteamers with 83 items and in third place was The Daringly Dashing Dashers with 81 items. 

