Harold Wood runners in action at races and parkruns

Harold Wood runners out at Castle Park in Colchester - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club had 14 runners in action at Raphael parkrun with Pete Jackson bagging a new personal best time of 18 minutes and 58 seconds.

The club also had plenty of runners out at different events last weekend, including Castle Park in Colchester.

Harold Wood runners at Castle Park in Colchester - Credit: HWRC

Debbie Bailey was at Ashton Court parkrun, in Bristol, Keith Turner ran at Harrow Lodge while Jonny Le Roux tackled the Weymouth parkrun.

Maggi Gotobed was at Dean Castle, Suzanne and Steve Easley were at Wickford Memorial parkrun and Craig Brown raced at Chalkwell Beach.

Maria Brill completed the Lincoln 10k - Credit: HWRC

Paul Newland completed his 100th parkrun, Maria Brill completed the Lincoln 10K, and Liz Alderton took part in a 10 mile walk from Greenwich Park to Kensington Gardens.