News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Harold Wood runners in action at races and parkruns

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:30 AM November 3, 2021
Updated: 11:41 AM November 3, 2021
Harold Wood runners out at Castle Park in Colchester

Harold Wood runners out at Castle Park in Colchester - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club had 14 runners in action at Raphael parkrun with Pete Jackson bagging a new personal best time of 18 minutes and 58 seconds. 

The club also had plenty of runners out at different events last weekend, including Castle Park in Colchester.

Harold Wood runners out at Castle Park in Colchester

Harold Wood runners at Castle Park in Colchester - Credit: HWRC

Debbie Bailey was at Ashton Court parkrun, in Bristol, Keith Turner ran at Harrow Lodge while Jonny Le Roux tackled the Weymouth parkrun. 

Maggi Gotobed was at Dean Castle, Suzanne and Steve Easley were at Wickford Memorial parkrun and Craig Brown raced at Chalkwell Beach. 

Maria Brill completed the Lincoln 10k

Maria Brill completed the Lincoln 10k - Credit: HWRC

Paul Newland completed his 100th parkrun, Maria Brill completed the Lincoln 10K, and Liz Alderton took part in a 10 mile walk from Greenwich Park to Kensington Gardens. 

You may also want to watch:

Running
Athletics
Harold Wood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Western Road, Romford

London Ambulance Service

Four people taken to hospital after Romford town centre incident

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
London Fire Brigade attended the incident late last night. 

Woman dies in Havering house fire

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Make Up Time owner Sue Timcke

'It's a way of life': Romford cosmetics shop owner to retire after 34 years

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Western Road, Romford

Metropolitan Police

Romford incident that saw four taken to hospital 'drug-related', police say

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon