Harold Wood runners take part in Havering Half Marathon and parkruns

Published: 8:00 AM September 15, 2021

Harold Wood runners at the Havering Half Marathon - Credit: HWRC

Harold Wood Running Club had 15 members at the Raphael parkrun where they scored plenty of new personal best times.

Mohammad Mohammad (23 minutes 55 seconds), Rachel Peck (29.33), Amanda Hart (38.45) and Charles Mugagga’s son Ethan all scored personal best times.

The club also had Natalie Joyce and Craig Brown running at Chelmsford, Richard Rockliffe at Clacton and Keith Turner at Harrow Lodge.

Chris King, Josh Jenner, Tony Gawler and Scott Brown all completed the Brighton Marathon on Sunday (September 12).

The green army were also out in force at the Havering Half Marathon and 10km races where Stu Bailey and Suzanne Easley both recorded personal best times.

Seven runners including Andy Leonard, Peter Jackson, Patrick Thoeung, Andy Page, Lynsey Mann, Susan Munns and Maria Brill competed in the Great North Run.

Adam Bartlett ran the 10km at Kew Gardens in a time of 36 minutes and 51 seconds.

Brown completed the Fyfield 10km race on Sunday (September 12) where he finished 17th overall.

Bailey continued the Essex Cross Country Series when he took on race number five in South Weald.

Phil Sergeant attended the 5k Chase the Sun event at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Wednesday night (September 8).