Runner breaks fastest Harold Wood Running Club marathon time
Adam Bartlett broke the fastest marathon time for a Harold Wood Running Club member as he completed the Berlin Marathon in three hours, six minutes and 56 seconds.
Elsewhere, the club had 24 members at the Raphael’s parkrun with Corinne Norris (33:50) and Amanda Hart (37:30) both achieving new personal best times.
It was the last East London Fives Interclub Series (Elvis) race of the season hosted by East London Runners, with 24 Harold Wood Running Club representatives at Valentines Park in Ilford.
Chris King finished fourth overall with a time of 17:31, Josh Jenner finished fourth and Matt Sigllechner finished 10th.
In the veteran men’s 40, Patrick Thoeung and Jonny Le Roux finished in fifth and sixth, as Paul McAuliffe finished sixth in the VM60.
Suzanne Easley finished sixth in the women's senior category, Alicia Gray finished third in the veteran women's 40, Debbie Bailey finished fifth in VW60 and Maria Brill came eighth.
Ruth Quince, Susan Munns, Francesca Bertolina, Peter Jackson, Andy Leonard, Andy Page, Mark De Faria-Thomas all took part in the Hackney Half Marathon.
Kathryn Weatherby ran the Cardiff 10km.