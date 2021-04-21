Harold Wood Runners excel in final league event of the season
Harold Wood Running Club enjoyed a strong outing in its final league event of the season.
The club (HWRC) entered four teams - three men's and one women's - in Saturday's race (April 17), a 4x2 mile team relay.
After four rounds, the men finished fifth in the Chingford League Division 2 standings (out of nine teams).
The women, meanwhile, finished third from the same number of teams.
Tracy Giddings from the HWRC team said: "Everyone stepped up to the to challenge and posted some fantastic times."
Credit was also given to Craig Brown and new member Phil Sergeant for running 10k and 5k respectively at the Olympic Park race on April 14.
Tony Gawler and Tony Rawson completed another marathon in the Brightlingsea Challenge held on April 18, with Lauren Archer taking part in the half marathon event.
Anyone interested in joining the club please email info@haroldwoodrunning.club.
