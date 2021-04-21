News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Harold Wood Runners excel in final league event of the season

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 2:51 PM April 21, 2021   
Harold Wood running club finish Chingford League season

The team have been back running outdoors - with Covid-19 precautions in place - since the beginning of April. - Credit: Harold Wood Running Club

Harold Wood Running Club enjoyed a strong outing in its final league event of the season. 

The club (HWRC) entered four teams - three men's and one women's - in Saturday's race (April 17), a 4x2 mile team relay.

After four rounds, the men finished fifth in the Chingford League Division 2 standings (out of nine teams).

Harold Wood running club finish Chingford League season

Three men's teams took part in the final Chingford League event of the season on Saturday, April 17. - Credit: Harold Wood Running Club

The women, meanwhile, finished third from the same number of teams.

Tracy Giddings from the HWRC team said: "Everyone stepped up to the to challenge and posted some fantastic times."

Harold Wood running club finish Chingford League season

The women's relay team finished 3rd out of nine teams in the Chingford League Division 2 standings. - Credit: Harold Wood Running Club

You may also want to watch:

Credit was also given to Craig Brown and new member Phil Sergeant for running 10k and 5k respectively at the Olympic Park race on April 14.

Tony Gawler and Tony Rawson completed another marathon in the Brightlingsea Challenge held on April 18, with Lauren Archer taking part in the half marathon event.

Harold Wood running club finish Chingford League season

The men's relay team finished 5th out nine teams in the Chingford League Division 2 standings. - Credit: Harold Wood Running Club

Anyone interested in joining the club please email info@haroldwoodrunning.club

Most Read

  1. 1 Shoppers and traders enjoy Romford market and high street in the sunshine
  2. 2 Man and woman assaulted at Upminster Station
  3. 3 Harold Wood residents delighted as deer graze outside their windows
  1. 4 Romford swimmer calls for volunteers to take plunge for hospice
  2. 5 'I'm appalled at no-show bookings as pubs reopen'
  3. 6 Romford new age shop to reopen again after closure years ago
  4. 7 Covid hospital admissions and deaths in stark decline, NHS trust data shows
  5. 8 Upminster student completes 4x4x48 Challenge for Saint Francis Hospice
  6. 9 Mayoral election 2021: how will candidates improve east London?
  7. 10 Council cannot 'justify' stronger bollards after fifth crash in 18 months
Athletics
Harold Wood News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Colin Naylor to be sentenced for his role in Harvey Tyrrell's death

Snaresbrook Crown Court

Men sent to prison over death of schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Staff at the Eyelash Bar in The Romford Shopping Hall celebrate being open for business again

Lockdown Easing

Best friends open beauty academy in Romford Shopping Hall

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Laurence Fox visits Romford

Elections | Video

Mayoral election 2021: 'Free London' candidate Laurence Fox visits Romford

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Bekash owner Solly Ahmed (l) with former Mayor of Havering Cllr Roger Ramsey and chef Mukith Miah (r)

Food Reviews

Bekash restaurant ranked best curry house in Havering on Tripadviser

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus