Harold Wood Running Club unveil 2020 award winners

Published: 2:00 PM December 30, 2020

Harold Wood Running Club handed out their 2020 awards to cap off a bizarre year that has been very stop and start.

Most of the club’s members have had to adapt and switch over to virtual races although they have still been able to get out to the odd Covid-secure races along the way.

The most consistent award winner was Tony Rawson. Lady runner of the year was Ruth Quince and best beginner went to Patricia Murphy.

Club member of the year was Louise Marshall. Man runner of the year was Dan Carr, and the most improved runner was Pete Jackson.

The achiever award went to Leanne Mitchell. Volunteer of the year was Martin Hawker and the best newcomer was Tony Gawler.

The fun award winners were, chatterbox of the year Tony Rawson, wandering star Maggi Gotobed, and pavement driver Alan Woodroof.

Motivator of the year was Matthew Sigllechner, shining star was Liz Alderton, kind hearted award went to Tracy Giddings. Andy Leonard won the wears T-shirt with pride award, while helping hand award went to Donna Ball and the strike a pose award winner was Mike Westmore.



