Dropped catches costly in Wanstead loss, says Harold Wood captain

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 3:00 PM July 23, 2021   
Craig Perrin of Harold Wood during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Harold Wood CC, Hamro Foundation E

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin said the team's fielding performance let them down in the defeat to Wanstead and Snaresbrook - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin felt his side was let down by its fielding in their latest defeat to Wanstead & Snaresbrook.

Wood are now bottom of the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division after last Saturday's 112-run loss.

The hosts racked up 296-8 declared after choosing to bat first, led by Robin Das who scored 131 off 130 balls.

Perrin said his side dropped nine catches, adding: "I thought the bowlers, despite going for 290-odd, bowled well and stuck to the task on a good, batting wicket.

"Unfortunately they were let down a little bit by the fielding.

"We dropped nine catches in total and it's always difficult to win games when you drop that many chances."

Shahbaz Khan of Harold Wood celebrates taking the wicket of Bilal Patel during Wanstead and Snaresbr

Shahbaz Khan celebrates taking the wicket of Wanstead's Bilal Patel - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Despite the big total, Waqas Shafique bagged 3-50 from his eight overs.

Perrin felt chasing 297 was "a stiff task" although the visitors began well in reaching 90-2.

But the visitors "fell away" as Perrin captain top scored with 40 and six batsmen reached more than 15.

Perrin said the failure for one player to go on and get a big score was vital.

"We didn't have that one person who went on to make that 100 and give us the platform to chase the score down," he added.

"That's something we need to build upon and something we need to learn from for the remaining games of the season.

"If we get in, we need to go on and make a big score to make sure we win the games."

Harold Wood dropped to the foot of the table following the defeat.

Daniel Carter of Harold Wood during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Harold Wood CC, Hamro Foundation

Harold Wood's Daniel Carter gets ready to catch the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Their captain admitted that the team needs to turn the season around "sooner rather than later".

"We've got a good enough side to beat anybody in this league, it's just about us pulling it together on the day and showing everyone what it is we are capable of," he said.

However, it doesn't get any easier for the strugglers, as next up are league leaders Chelmsford on Saturday.

Perrin said: "It doesn't get any easier does it? They're clearly a good side. They're not a team I've played against previously. It will be interesting to see how we go."

Cricket
Harold Wood News

