Portway produces fairytale finish at Harold Wood Athletic

Published: 10:00 AM June 25, 2021

Non-league legend Steve Portway produced a fairytale ending to the season for Harold Wood B at the weekend.

Wood were playing South Cestos in a double-header in Mid-Essex League Division Three and won the first match 3-2 thanks to goals from Taylor Bullman, Shai Maisara and Charlie Portway.

And Portway senior, now in his early 50s, came off the bench in the second match to play alongside sons Charlie, Josh and Ollie and fired home a 25-yard free-kick to help seal a 3-0 victory, with Reiss Hatwell and Ollie Portway also on target.

Steve Portway played with his three sons for Harold Wood B on the last day of the season - Credit: Lee Hammond

Manager Lee Hammond, whose son Liam also played, said: "We managed to fulfil one of Steve's dreams to play with his sons and he only scored a screamer!

"It's been a very tough season with what's been going on in the world, but since Ports and myself have taken over the players have been outstanding.

"We were rock bottom with only four points from seven games, but we went on to win eight games, finishing with 31 points and a creditable fifth-place.

"Special mention must also go to Micky Pudney and Peter Jones for all their hard work."