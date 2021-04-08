Harold Wood Athletic return with a win

Published: 4:00 PM April 8, 2021

Harold Wood Athletic Vets face the camera earlier in the 2020-21 season - Credit: HWAFC

Harold Wood Athletic returned to Essex Olympian League action with a 2-1 win at Catholic United.

Having not played since a 2-1 win at Kelvedon Hatch on December 12, Wood lost captain Rob Whitnell to injury early in the first half.

That forced a reshuffle, but both sides had chances as the scoreline remained blank at the break.

Wood changed their shape during the interval, injecting some pace into their attack which proved decisive.

A well-executed break led to a free-kick on the edge of the box and, with Whitnell off the field, Josh Steel stepped up to find the top left corner with a classy finish.

The visitors looked strong on the counter and doubled their advantage when Chris Denham fired into the roof of the net following a good run by Jack Sykes.

James Dillon denied Catholic a reply with some decent saves until the closing stages, but Wood were able to see out time to secure the Premier Division points and host Leigh Ramblers on Saturday (2.30pm).

The reserves drew 1-1 at Ryan in Division Two, but the A team lost 3-1 to Notley in Mid-Essex League Division One and the B team went down 5-1 to Harold Hill Reserves in Division Three.

Wood's vets won 4-0 at Burnham Ramblers in a friendly, while the reserves had a 5-2 win over Boca Seniors.

Essex Olympian League, Premier: Basildon Town 3 Shenfield 1; BS Swifts 4 Sungate 2; Catholic Utd 1 Harold Wood Ath 2; Hutton 2 Old Southendian 1; Kelvedon Hatch 3 Rayleigh Tn 3; Leigh Ramblers 4 Canning Tn 0; Springfield 1 Buckhurst Hill 2.

Division 1: Galleywood 3 Herongate Ath 2; Manford Way 2 Toby 0; Rayleigh Tn Res 0 Chingford Ath 2; Runwell Sports 2 Old Chelmsfordians 3; Snaresbrook 4 Shoebury Tn 2.

Division 2: Corinthians 0 Leigh Tn 1; Epping Tn 3 AS Rawreth 1; Laindon Orient 3 Beacon Hill Rovers 2; Old Southendian Res 2 May & Baker EC A 1; Rochford Tn 1 Wakering Sports 1; Ryan 1 Harold Wood Ath Res 1.

Division 3: Hullbridge Sports A 2 Basildon Tn Res 2; Lakeside Utd 3 Hutton Res 4; Leigh Tn Res 0 Collier Row 1; Toby Res 3 Buckhurst Hill Res 2; Wakebury 6 Corinthians Res 4.

Division 4: Canning Tn Res 2 Shenfield Res 2; Catholic Utd Res 2 Hashtag Utd Dev 3; Leytonstone Utd 5 Laindon Orient Res 1; Old Chelmsfordians Res 0 Chingford Ath Res 2; Ongar Tn Res 2 Sungate Res 6.

Division 5: AS Rawreth Res 1 Epping Tn Res 3; Herongate Ath Res 1 Springfield Res 3; Newbury Forest Res 10 Collier Row Res 2; Roydon 1 Runwell Sports Res 0; Wakering Sports A 3 Shoebury Tn Res 1; Old Barkabbeyans 3 Leigh Rambers Res 3.















