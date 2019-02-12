Search

Ice Hockey: Haringey 8 Raiders 6

PUBLISHED: 20:46 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:46 17 February 2019

Everyone Active Raiders slipped to National League Division two defeat at Alexandra Palace after a wild final period with the Huskies.

Beaten 4-3 on home ice by Cardiff on Saturday, Raiders led 4-2 after 40 minutes of play in north London.

But Haringey hit back to turn the match on its head with six goals in the final frame to claim the points.

Raiders had Thomas Adams in net in the absence of regular start Brad Windebank, who was serving as back-up to Michael Gray for the senior side at the Sapphire, took the lead in the 10th minute with a shorthanded goal from Daniel Hitchings, as Ewan Hill served a hooking minor.

And, after killing off an interference minor against Brandon Webster, Raiders saw Hitchings double their advantage with an unassisted effort on 14 minutes.

A slashing penalty against Thomas Baptist was successfully killed off as well before the break, but Raiders conceded a shorthanded goal to Ricky Rutherford at the start of the middle session, after a late hit call against Matthew Hepburn.

Stephen Woodford squared matters with an unassisted effort in the 27th minute, but Luke Martin-Digby picked up late hit and slashing minors – as Hitchings was also binned for slashing – to hand Raiders a power play chance around the midway mark and they made it count to regain the lead through captain Sam Roberts.

Raiders survived a high sticking penalty against Samuel Austin to move 4-2 up late in the period as Tommy Huggett scored, assisted by Ashlee Cave and George Gell.

But Haringey claimed their third goal of the night within two minutes of the restart through Joseph Willingham and levelled it up with an unassisted goal from Rutherford.

Martin-Digby put Huskies 5-4 up with just over 10 minutes remaining, but a charging penalty against Ryan Payne enabled Raiders to draw level with a power play goal from Hitchings to complete his hat-trick.

Rutherford finished off his own treble just 43 seconds later, though, to make it 6-5, before Hill hit back after only another 30 seconds had elapsed with a sixth Raiders goal.

A bench minor penalty against Raiders and holding call against defenceman Callum Burnett gave Huskies a brief two-man advantage, however, and Rutherford claimed his fourth goal of the night to edge the home side in front once more.

And after Raiders removed Adams for an extra skater in the closing stages, Hepburn found the empty net to seal the points for Haringey with 64 seconds left on the clock.

Scorers, Huskies: Ricky Rutherford 4, Matthew Hepburn 1+1, Luke Martin-Digby 1, Joseph Willingham 1, Gheorghe Dragomir 0+2, Bryn Griffiths 0+1, Ryan Payne 0+1, Lee Mercer 0+1, Mark Robinson 0+1, James Hepburn 0+1, Ryan McFarlane 0+1.

Raiders: Dan Hitchings 3, Tommy Huggett 1+3, Sam Robets 1, Ewan Hill 1, Brandon Webster 0+3, Matthew Hamilton 0+1, Ashlee Cave 0+1, George Gell 0+1.

Shots on goal: David Wride (H) 9-15-9=33-6, Thomas Adams (R, 59.56) 12-18-19=49-7, Empty net (0.04) 1-1.

