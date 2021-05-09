Gidea Park & Romford get better of Frenford; Oakfield Parkonians pipped

Published: 3:00 PM May 9, 2021

Gidea Park & Romford got the better of Frenford on the first day of the Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Two season.

Put into bat, they made 187-8 from their 30 overs, thanks to contributions from the top three of Sachin Vaja (41), Frankie Hazle (27) and Ubaid Kiani (37), plus Aditya Kumar (28).

Wickets were shared by five different Frenford bowlers, with Park suffering three run outs.

And Will Chuter (4-28) removed the home side's top three in reply, to leave them wobbling at 26-3, before adding another scalp with the total on 52.

Kumar struck without further addition to the score, but Ahmed Zulfiqar (22) and Hamza Omar added 47 for the sixth wicket to give Frenford hope.

Hasitha Nirmal (3-23) put Park back on top with three quick wickets, before Sam Farrow and Kumar (2-22) sealed a 78-run win.

Oakfield Parkonians came up just short against Benfleet, who posted 215-9 from their 40 overs.

Joe McIver (53) led the way for the visitors, as bowling honours went to Selvam Ramasamy (3-42).

But Parks had contributions from Janagan Vijayanathan (50), Paran Kalley (45), Raihan Hussain (34) and Dhruv Patel (23) only to come up short on 208 with two balls remaining.