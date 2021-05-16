News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Essex League: Wins for Gidea Park & Romford and Frenford

Lee Power

Published: 4:00 PM May 16, 2021   
Will Chuter of Gidea Park & Romford claims the wicket of Oakfield Parkonians batsman Dhruv Patel

Gidea Park & Romford got the better of Oakfield Parkonians in their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Two contest at Gallows Corner on Saturday.

And Frenford were also celebrating after a 63-run win at Benfleet.

Park captain Jamal Francis put Oakfield into bat after winning the toss and the move paid off as the visitors were dismissed for just 103 in 38.1 overs.

Will Chuter (2-18) made inroads with the new ball, with Francis removing the dangerous Ravi Teja Dwaraka cheaply to make it 23-3.

Jamal Francis of Gidea Park & Romford celebrates taking the wicket of Oakfield Parkonians batsman Ravi Teja Dwaraka

Sahil Handa (25) top scored as Aditya Kumar, Sam Hewitt, Hasitha Nirmal (2-10) and Sam Farrow (2-25) shared the remaining wickets to fall, but Park lost Sachin Vaja without scoring to Anujan Thiru.

Paran Kalley in batting action for Oakfield Parkonians against Gidea Park & Romford

Paran Kalley in batting action for Oakfield Parkonians against Gidea Park & Romford

George Rogers (43) put on 59 with Ubaid Kiani (21) for the second wicket, with Nirmal (31 not out) hitting three sixes and two fours in his 21-ball innings to see Park to their target in the 30th over with seven wickets in hand.

Paresh Kalley of Oakfield Parkonians in batting action against Gidea Park & Romford

Hafiz Yawar Afzal hit an unbeaten 103 off 118 balls as Frenford reached 215-6 from 45 overs after being put into bat by Benfleet.

Dhruv Talati (48) gave good support and wickets were shared between five Frenford bowlers as the home side were held to 155-9 in reply.

Ashfaq Ahmad (3-26) was the pick of the attack, with Yazaan Khurshed (2-19) and centurion Afzal (2-32) nabbing braces and Abdullah Khan and Aamir Ihsan claiming a wicket each.

