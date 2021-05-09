Newham, Barking, Rainham and Bentley claim wins

Published: 5:00 PM May 9, 2021

Newham, Barking, Rainham and Bentley all celebrated wins in the latest round of matches in Hamro Foundation Essex League Division Three on Saturday.

An unbeaten 60 from Aamir Shaukat saw Newham to a four-wicket win over Ardleigh Green & Havering at Flanders Field, after being set a target of 224.

Chris Cook (84 not out) and Sam Brooks (40) top scored as Green posted 223-6 from their 40 overs, with the wickets shared around the home bowling attack.

Shawn Harvey (2-31) and Lloyd Edwards (2-39) reduced the hosts to 117-5 before Shaukat and Wasim Majeed (30) put on 67 for the sixth wicket and Khawar Khurshid (27 not out) helped seal victory with 3.2 overs remaining.

Omar Khan (4-55) shone with the ball for Barking as Old Brentwoods posted 201-9 from 37 overs, led by Khalid Sarwar (53).

Hasnain Qureshi (50) and Sahaj Chadha (40) put on 91 for the second Barking wicket, with captain Shaah Shafiq (24) and Umaad Sultan (25 not out) helping clinch a four-wicket win with two balls to spare.

Jas Hothi (36) and Ronnie Jackson (30) put on 78 against Epping, but they were the only Rainham batsmen in double figures as the last eight wickets fell for 24 and they were dismissed for 125.

It proved enough, though, as the visitors slumped to 35-8 and were skittled for 79, with Jon O'Neill (4-5) and Bhavik Patel (4--16) doing most of the damage.

Half-centuries from Dan Matthews (57) and Ash Parmenter (52), plus 47 from Glen Swinney, led Bentley to 264-7 from 45 overs at West Essex.

And Swinney (4-19) took the bowling honours in the home side's reply, as Phil Coleman (2-16) and Matt Coleman (2-38) nabbed braces, to seal a 74-run victory.

Hornchurch Athletic are still seeking their first win of the season, after a four-wicket loss at Springfield.

Dan Stone (56) and captain Sam Samarasekera (34) top scored as they posted 157-8 from 36 overs, but the home side reached their target with time to spare, despite a 4-76 haul from Ryan Sammons.

South Woodford's home game against Goresbrook and Woodford Green's trip to Walthamstow both fell victim to the weather.



