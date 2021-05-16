Essex League: Upminster, Fives, Hutton all celebrate wins

Published: 2:00 PM May 16, 2021

Upminster claimed a convincing 93-run win at Shenfield in their Hamro Foundation Essex League Division One derby on Saturday.

And there were wins for Fives & Heronians and Hutton as well, but Ilford and Woodford Wells both suffered their second successive defeats of the new season.

Put into bat, Upminster saw Tom Daniels (66) and James Evans (37) make good starts before captain Alan Ison smacked 10 sixes and five fours to reach 98 off just 54 balls.

Nehal Butt (40 off 34) and John Curtis (29 off 18) helped lift the total to 315-7 off a full 45-over allotment, as Charlie Haddon (2-51) and Alex Karkoski (2-70) nabbed braces.

Shenfield were set a revised target of 277 from 32 overs and captain Ollie Ekers hit 71 off 55 balls, but Lesiba Ngoepe (28) was the next highest scorer as the hosts came up well short on 183-8.

Billy Wright (3-32) and Ollie Peck (3-41) shared bowling honours for Upminster, who made it back-to-back wins after success over Ilford.

Fives saw Buckhurst Hill make 231-7 off 45 overs, led by Hendro Puchert (82) and reached 116-2 off 23 overs in reply to claim victory in a rain-affected contest thanks largely to Brad Copper (58 not out) and Scott Doody (45).

Meanwhile, Hutton made 181-9 off 30 overs, then dismissed Horndon for 156 with 10 balls remaining at the Polo Field Ground.

Akhil Anil took 5-32 as Ilford held Old Southendian to 189-9 off 45 overs, but the home side came up just short at Valentines Park on 182, as Mohammad Akhtar (38) top scored.

Reeve Cyster (3-42) was the pick of the Woodford Wells bowling as Loughton scored 196-9, but the hosts were then dismissed for 150 as Connor Caplan (37) and Hugo Blogg (34) posted their leading scores with the bat.