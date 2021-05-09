Upminster beat Ilford, as Fives, Hutton also win on opening day

Published: 1:00 PM May 9, 2021

Alan Ison in batting action for Upminster against Ilford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Upminster got the better of Ilford on the first day of the Hamro Foundation Essex League Division One season.

And there were wins for Fives & Heronians, in their derby with Woodford Wells, and Hutton at Old Southendian, while Shenfield's clash at Loughton fell victim to the weather.

Alan Ison chose to bat after winning the toss but saw Tom Daniels fall cheaply to Harsh Kumar, before James Evans (39) added 83 with Kiran Kullar.

Tom Daniels of Upminster is bowled out by Ilford's Harsh Kumar - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

After Evans fell to Theeban Tavarasa, Kullar was dismissed for 62 by Akash Raji, but Ison shared an unbroken 67 for the fourth wicket with Pulkit Gupta (25 not out).

James Evans in batting action for Upminster against Ilford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Ison hit a six and five fours to finish unbeaten on 50 from 33 balls as the hosts closed on 209-3 from their 35 overs, and John Curtis dismissed Ilford captain Nigel Jacobs cheaply in reply.

Ilford players celebrate taking the wicket of Upminster's James Evans - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

James Aggio-Brewe (2-34) sent Raji and Kumar back to the pavilion, before Mohammad Akhtar (30) added 57 with opener Akhil Anil.

Kiran Kullar in batting action for Upminster against Ilford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Oliver Peck then trapped Akhtar lbw and bowled Hamza Muhammad first ball to leave Ilford 107-5, then had Anil (50) caught by Harry Jenkins in his next over.

Haaris Ayub was run out by Billy Wright with the score on 147 and Peck (4-37) struck again to make it 156-8 and Ilford could only add another 15 runs before the close of their innings.

Fives, meanwhile, held off Wells by six runs after scoring 188 at The Paddock, led by Jack Stead (61).

Jake Poulter (31), William Amas (27) and Scott Doody (23) also made starts for the hosts, as Deven Solanki (3-32), Rehan Iqbal (2-9), Umer Ashraf (2-39) and Robert Kingham (2-50) struck with the ball for Wells.

Captain Joe Johnson led the Wells reply, as wickets fell at the other end, and made 54 off 58 balls before falling to make it 116-6.

Kingham then did his best to pull off victory, smacking an unbeaten 66 off just 35 balls, but Wells came up short on 182-8 at the end of their 30 overs.

Brad Copper (4-38) was the pick of the bowling for Fives, as Poulter (2-35) nabbed a brace.

Hutton beat Old Southendian by five wickets with 10 balls to spare at Garon Park.

Joe Carson (2-29) and Carl Lees (2-33) shared the wickets to fall as the hosts made 168-5 from their 30 overs, with Adam Spooner leading Hutton's reply.

Opening bat Spooner (63) put on 87 for the fourth wicket with Adam Holdgate (38) to take Hutton to within 16 runs of their target, with Connor Whetstone and Cameron Tredgett completing the task.



